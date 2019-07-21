Home

Collinsville Funeral Home
PO Drawer R
Collinsville, AL 35961
(256) 524-2131
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Collinsville Funeral Home
PO Drawer R
Collinsville, AL 35961
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Pisgah Cemetery
Richard Lee Alverson

Richard Lee Alverson Obituary
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery for Richard Lee Alverson, 87, Gadsden, who died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence. Speakers will be Jeff Graves and Douglas Alverson. Collinsville Funeral Home is directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Graves Alverson and daughter, Penny Alverson.
Survivors are his children, Benny (Kathy) Alverson and LaVerne (Harold) Harper; grandchildren, Kayla Harper, Nic (Tiffany) Alverson, Eli (Mindy) Alverson, Karen (Lindsay) Winters; great-grandchildren, Clay, Tenlei, Ben, Braiden and Judd Alverson, Sarah, Maxwell and Marissa Harper; sisters, Florence Johnson and Willodean Gray; sister-in-law, Mattie Jo Graves; special niece and nephew, Regina and Ricky Blackerby.
Casket bearers will be Eddie Johnson, Nic Alverson, Randy Alverson, George Duncan, Larry Alverson, Adam Blackerby.
Special friends are Eulice Bone, Johnny Blackwell, Ronnie Blackwell.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home tonight from 5 to 8.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 21, 2019
