Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard M. Caples


1940 - 2019
Richard M. Caples Obituary
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Richard M. Caples, 79, of Coates Bend, who passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at his residence. Rev. Chris Gaskin and Jason Stephens will officiate. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty S. "BJ" Caples; parents, Bessie Lois and Richard David Caples; sisters, Juanita Caples, Macy Ann Caples, Rosa Eileen "Coota" Hughes; brother, John Roger "Pete" Caples.
He is survived by his daughters, Pam (Donnie) Lancaster, Tracy (Mike) Whitfield; sisters, Dorothy Minor, Margie Clements, Joyce King, Linda (Cord) Myrick; brothers, Cecil (Jeanette) Caples, and Dennis (Diane) Caples; four grandkids; six great-grandkids.
The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 8, 2019
