Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Richard M. Caples, 79, of Coates Bend, who passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at his residence. Rev. Chris Gaskin and Jason Stephens will officiate. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty S. "BJ" Caples; parents, Bessie Lois and Richard David Caples; sisters, Juanita Caples, Macy Ann Caples, Rosa Eileen "Coota" Hughes; brother, John Roger "Pete" Caples.
He is survived by his daughters, Pam (Donnie) Lancaster, Tracy (Mike) Whitfield; sisters, Dorothy Minor, Margie Clements, Joyce King, Linda (Cord) Myrick; brothers, Cecil (Jeanette) Caples, and Dennis (Diane) Caples; four grandkids; six great-grandkids.
The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 8, 2019