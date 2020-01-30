|
|
Dr. Richard M. Ferguson Jr., 94, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was born June 22, 1925, in Attalla, to the late Richard Monroe Ferguson Sr. and Verna Rhodes Ferguson. He was a 1943 graduate of Etowah High School.
Dr. Ferguson was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, serving in World War II. He was a member of the 8th Air Force Society and the 96 Bomb Group.
He was actively involved in the Fort Payne Community through the years, where he was a member of First Baptist Church, the Lions Club, VFW, Boy Scout Troop 63, where he served as Scoutmaster, Quarterback Club and Band Boosters, among other interests.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Wilson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Evans officiating and eulogies given by Lotha Kilgore, Richard Ferguson and Kristy Parker. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lions Club or the Boy Scouts of America.
He is survived by his children, Richard L. Ferguson Sr. and wife, Teresa; Patricia Mitchell and husband, Curtis; daughter-in-law, Deborah Ferguson; grandchildren, Kristy, Lee, David, Curtis Jr., and Lance; great grandchildren, Max, Kate, Ethan, Tiger, Noah and Moritz.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald M. Ferguson; sisters, Maureen Gill and Mary Phillips.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 30, 2020