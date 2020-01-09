Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:45 PM
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Martin "Dick" Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Martin "Dick" Russell Obituary
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Williams Southside Chapel for Richard Martin "Dick" Russell, 82, who passed away on January 7, 2020. Bill Drummonds will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Dick was born and raised in Uhrichsville, Ohio. He graduated from Ohio State University (Go Bucks).
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Christopher Russell; son, John (Rosemary) Russell, Ohio; granddaughter, Megan (David) Gump, Ohio; grandson, Jeffrey Vaudran, Atlanta, GA; daughter-in-law, Marie Lyne Vaudran, Atlanta, GA; stepson, Chris Upton, Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Bentlee, Braylee and Riley Gump.
The family will not have a visitation. Family asks for everyone attending the 1 p.m. service to be at Williams Southside Funeral Home at 12:45 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -