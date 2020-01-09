|
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Williams Southside Chapel for Richard Martin "Dick" Russell, 82, who passed away on January 7, 2020. Bill Drummonds will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Dick was born and raised in Uhrichsville, Ohio. He graduated from Ohio State University (Go Bucks).
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Christopher Russell; son, John (Rosemary) Russell, Ohio; granddaughter, Megan (David) Gump, Ohio; grandson, Jeffrey Vaudran, Atlanta, GA; daughter-in-law, Marie Lyne Vaudran, Atlanta, GA; stepson, Chris Upton, Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Bentlee, Braylee and Riley Gump.
The family will not have a visitation. Family asks for everyone attending the 1 p.m. service to be at Williams Southside Funeral Home at 12:45 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 9, 2020