|
|
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Village Chapel for Richard Merrill Brooks, who died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Rev. Jeff Roberson and Rev. Scott Hassell will officiate. Burial will follow at Smith Chapel Cemetery, Sardis. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Brooks was a native and lifelong resident of Etowah County. He was a charter member of the Walnut Park Community Church. Mr. Brooks was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School, class of 1950, where he was a member of the National Honor Society. He was a member of the Emma Sansom Half Century Club.
Mr. Brooks was a master craftsman and built many custom homes in the Gadsden, Rainbow City and Southside areas. He was a member of the Gadsden RC Flyers, and he enjoyed building and flying model airplanes.
Mr. Brooks was faithful in keeping repairs made to Walnut Park Community Church until his health prevented it. He loved his church family and pastors. He was a man of many talents, a true friend and always a gentleman with a smile.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Ross Brooks; mother, Marzie Sharpton Brooks; sisters, Gaynell Brooks, Florice (Arnold) Guined; brother, Ross Lacy (Eunice) Brooks; nieces, Janice Brooks Thompson and Susan Hayes; parents-in-law, Earnest and Gertie Hayes; brothers-in-law, Troy (Ginnie) Hayes and Levearl Hayes.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 62-and-a-half years, Betty Hayes Brooks; sister-in-law, Sarah Hayes; nephews, Jimmie Brooks, Gene (Becky) Guined, Ronald (Deana) Hayes; niece, Debra (Terry) Elrod; great-nephews, Tony (Carla) Brooks, Matt Brooks, Bart Thompson, Doug (Ashley) Thompson, Michael (Shellie) Elrod, Cory (Candi) Elrod; great-nieces, Christy Guined, Melinda (Terry) Fairchild, Lesleigh Brooks, Beth Thompson Baker, Katelyn Hayes; and numerous great-great-nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be Tony Brooks, Matt Brooks, Michael Elrod, Cory Elrod, Terry Elrod and David Gattis. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmie Brooks and Ronald Hayes.
Special thanks to Dr. James Robinson and staff, Kindred Home Health, and Kindred Hospice for their loving care. Also special thanks to Jimmie Brooks, Freda George and the Walnut Park Community Church family for all of their prayers, cards and visits.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 10, 2020