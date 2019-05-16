Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
601 Fourth St. NW
Attalla, AL
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Following Services
First United Methodist Church
601 Fourth St. NW
Attalla, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Neil Glover


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Neil Glover Obituary
Richard Neil Glover, 74, of El Paso, TX, and formerly of Attalla, AL, passed away Wednesday, April 24, in El Paso, TX.
Born in Arlington, TX, on December 13, 1944, a son of the late James E. and Mary Virginia (Fikes) Glover.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Richard Glover; and his brother, James C. Glover.
Neil was a 1963 graduate of Etowah High School and had worked as a car salesman for a number of years. He also worked many years for The Commission for the Blind Services in the states of Florida and Texas. Through the Texas Commission, he became owner/operator of a Cafeteria within the Greater Texas Finishing Plant. He also operated the cafeteria for Old El Paso Foods, Inc. He attended the Bethel Family Ministries Church in El Paso, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Julie Ann Merryman Glover of El Paso, TX; children, Kelly Glover Buchmann and her husband Brandy of Tuscaloosa, AL, Paige Glover Fassig and her husband Gerry of San Francisco, CA, Angie Smith Myers and her husband Sheldon of El Paso, TX, Michael Smith of Tallahassee, FL; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry E. Glover of McCalla, AL.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the First United Methodist Church in Attalla, 601 Fourth St. NW.
Family and friends may visit immediately following the Memorial Service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.