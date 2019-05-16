|
|
Richard Neil Glover, 74, of El Paso, TX, and formerly of Attalla, AL, passed away Wednesday, April 24, in El Paso, TX.
Born in Arlington, TX, on December 13, 1944, a son of the late James E. and Mary Virginia (Fikes) Glover.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Richard Glover; and his brother, James C. Glover.
Neil was a 1963 graduate of Etowah High School and had worked as a car salesman for a number of years. He also worked many years for The Commission for the Blind Services in the states of Florida and Texas. Through the Texas Commission, he became owner/operator of a Cafeteria within the Greater Texas Finishing Plant. He also operated the cafeteria for Old El Paso Foods, Inc. He attended the Bethel Family Ministries Church in El Paso, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Julie Ann Merryman Glover of El Paso, TX; children, Kelly Glover Buchmann and her husband Brandy of Tuscaloosa, AL, Paige Glover Fassig and her husband Gerry of San Francisco, CA, Angie Smith Myers and her husband Sheldon of El Paso, TX, Michael Smith of Tallahassee, FL; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry E. Glover of McCalla, AL.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the First United Methodist Church in Attalla, 601 Fourth St. NW.
Family and friends may visit immediately following the Memorial Service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 16, 2019