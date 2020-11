Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Slaughter

Mr Richard Slaughter, 55, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cornelius Slaughter. Viewing will be, Thursday, 11am-6pm Funeral services will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Mission Baptist Church at 12:00 noon. Eulogist: Reverend Grover Robinson,

Burial: Lincoln Hills Cemetery

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home- 256-549-0004



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store