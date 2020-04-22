|
|
Mr. Richard Thomas Gaines, 75, of Oxford, passed away on April 19, 2020. A visitation will be held at Crestwood Funeral Home in Gadsden.
Mr. Gaines was a longtime Oxford resident and was known to many as "Cowboy." He was a friend to many and would help anyone. He loved his family more than words and would do anything to provide for and protect them.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Gaines; daughter, Donna Gaines-French (Timothy French); sons, Gregory (Heather) Gaines and Steven Gaines; grandchildren, Stephanie Gaines, Jillian Gaines, Alan Gaines, Jessica Gaines, Trenton French, Kaden Gaines; sisters, Jane Hurt and Ann Pillard; brothers, Phillip (Joyce) Gaines, Dennis Gaines and Doug (Dianne) Gaines; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Gaines; brother, Bob Gaines; and sisters, Louise Wesley and Vicky Headrick.
The family requests no flowers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 22, 2020