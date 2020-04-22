Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gaines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Thomas Gaines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Thomas Gaines Obituary
Mr. Richard Thomas Gaines, 75, of Oxford, passed away on April 19, 2020. A visitation will be held at Crestwood Funeral Home in Gadsden.
Mr. Gaines was a longtime Oxford resident and was known to many as "Cowboy." He was a friend to many and would help anyone. He loved his family more than words and would do anything to provide for and protect them.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Gaines; daughter, Donna Gaines-French (Timothy French); sons, Gregory (Heather) Gaines and Steven Gaines; grandchildren, Stephanie Gaines, Jillian Gaines, Alan Gaines, Jessica Gaines, Trenton French, Kaden Gaines; sisters, Jane Hurt and Ann Pillard; brothers, Phillip (Joyce) Gaines, Dennis Gaines and Doug (Dianne) Gaines; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Gaines; brother, Bob Gaines; and sisters, Louise Wesley and Vicky Headrick.
The family requests no flowers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -