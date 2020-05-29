Funeral services for Richard Timothy McDaniel, 60, of Hokes Bluff, will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home. Pastor Richard "Bubba" Letherwood will be officiating.

Mr. McDaniel is survived by his wife, Debra Davis-McDaniel; sons, John McDaniel, Billy McDaniel and Donnie McDaniel; daughter, Kailee McDaniel; sister, Pam (Billy) Deerman; and grandchildren, Kinzlee and Jaxon Hill, Dylan and Jasmine McDaniel, and Cyrus Stewart.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Ava Hill.

The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

