Richard Timothy McDaniel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Richard Timothy McDaniel, 60, of Hokes Bluff, will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home. Pastor Richard "Bubba" Letherwood will be officiating.
Mr. McDaniel is survived by his wife, Debra Davis-McDaniel; sons, John McDaniel, Billy McDaniel and Donnie McDaniel; daughter, Kailee McDaniel; sister, Pam (Billy) Deerman; and grandchildren, Kinzlee and Jaxon Hill, Dylan and Jasmine McDaniel, and Cyrus Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Ava Hill.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved