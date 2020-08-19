A memorial gathering will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Noccalula Falls, Pavilion #2, for Richard Wayne "Ricky" Williams, 60, of Gadsden, who died Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Rick was born in Gadsden. He graduated from Emma Sansom in 1978 and from Auburn University in 1982 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He left a legacy of helping those in need, supporting those who hurt, and never saying no to a favor. Rick left this world a more joyous, progressive, wiser, and peaceful place.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Williams; and father, Don Williams.

He is survived by his daughters, Chelsea Williams and Alexandra Williams; grandson, Dominic Passini; and brother, Harold Williams.

