1/1
Richmond Wayne Hammond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richmond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richmond Wayne Hammond, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away October 2, 2020, following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his daughters, Margaret Stiglitz and Betty Hammond; his son-in-law, Michael Stiglitz; and three grandchildren, Hannah, Peter, and Lillian.
He was a graduate of Gadsden High School and Georgia Tech. Richmond was a lifelong member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. He was a 50-year member of Gadsden Masonic Lodge #236 F&AM and officer of various Masonic fraternities; active member of the Order of Eastern Star #135 for 48 years; and served as President of the Etowah County Historical Society. He retired in 1999 after a 45-year career at Goodyear in the Technical Services Department. Richmond was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Due to the pandemic, there will be only be Masonic graveside rites at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 8 at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will be directing.
The family requests no flowers and that remembrances be in the form of donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Hammond family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved