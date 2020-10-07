Richmond Wayne Hammond, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away October 2, 2020, following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his daughters, Margaret Stiglitz and Betty Hammond; his son-in-law, Michael Stiglitz; and three grandchildren, Hannah, Peter, and Lillian.
He was a graduate of Gadsden High School and Georgia Tech. Richmond was a lifelong member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. He was a 50-year member of Gadsden Masonic Lodge #236 F&AM and officer of various Masonic fraternities; active member of the Order of Eastern Star #135 for 48 years; and served as President of the Etowah County Historical Society. He retired in 1999 after a 45-year career at Goodyear in the Technical Services Department. Richmond was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Due to the pandemic, there will be only be Masonic graveside rites at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 8 at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will be directing.
The family requests no flowers and that remembrances be in the form of donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
