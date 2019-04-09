Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick Hutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rick Hutt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rick Hutt Obituary
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Rick Hutt, 66, of Hokes Bluff. Mr. Hutt passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. Bro. Tommy Hutt will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Mr. Hutt served with the Hokes Bluff Police Department.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; and father, Floyd.
He is survived by his daughter, Shelynn; grandson, Jacob; mother, Mae Russell; sister, Julia; and brother, Micky.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now