Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Minor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Alvin Minor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky Alvin Minor Obituary
Ricky Alvin Minor, 66, of Gadsden, AL, passed away Tuesday, 24 September 2019. Ricky was born in Gadsden and lived there for most of his life. He was residing in Maryland at his passing.
Ricky served in the U.S. Army for four years, after which he joined the Alabama Air Force National Guard. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2004. He was employed by the Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C., and was well respected in the community for which he worked.
He attended Emma Sansom High School and graduated from Gadsden State as a Broadcast Engineer. He loved Alabama Crimson Tide Football, traveling, and spending time with family. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
A memorial for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Faye (Anderson) Minor; his beloved grandmother, Mary Jane (Tomlin) Anderson; and grandfather, William Talmadge Anderson.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Poppenhager-Minor; children, Stacy (Jerry) Odum, Karen Minor Harris, Zach (Rachel) Minor and Alexis Minor; stepchildren, Brandon (Julia) Hall, Tiffany (Charles) Bement, Katy Keller and Amanda Chavers; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Paulette (David) Westmorland, Shirly (Alton) Phillips, Vonnie (Tommy) Bishop, Kathy (Terry) Addlesperger, Wanda Williams, Larry Minor, Brenda Turner; many cousins; and best friend, Paul (Patty) Bradford.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.