Ricky Alvin Minor, 66, of Gadsden, AL, passed away Tuesday, 24 September 2019. Ricky was born in Gadsden and lived there for most of his life. He was residing in Maryland at his passing.
Ricky served in the U.S. Army for four years, after which he joined the Alabama Air Force National Guard. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2004. He was employed by the Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C., and was well respected in the community for which he worked.
He attended Emma Sansom High School and graduated from Gadsden State as a Broadcast Engineer. He loved Alabama Crimson Tide Football, traveling, and spending time with family. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
A memorial for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Faye (Anderson) Minor; his beloved grandmother, Mary Jane (Tomlin) Anderson; and grandfather, William Talmadge Anderson.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Poppenhager-Minor; children, Stacy (Jerry) Odum, Karen Minor Harris, Zach (Rachel) Minor and Alexis Minor; stepchildren, Brandon (Julia) Hall, Tiffany (Charles) Bement, Katy Keller and Amanda Chavers; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Paulette (David) Westmorland, Shirly (Alton) Phillips, Vonnie (Tommy) Bishop, Kathy (Terry) Addlesperger, Wanda Williams, Larry Minor, Brenda Turner; many cousins; and best friend, Paul (Patty) Bradford.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 2, 2019