Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Ricky Stover Obituary
Funeral service for Mr. Ricky Stover will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church; Pastor Roderick Thomas, officiating. Interment will be in Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Stover.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Melanie Stover; two daughters, Rickiesha and Quiana; his mother, Josephine Robinson; three sisters, Diretha Allen (Walter), Gadsden, AL, Carolyn Woody, Huntsville, AL, and Marcia Byers, Chicago, IL; two brothers, Charles Terry, Huntsville, AL, and Danny Woods, Cleveland, OH; one sister-in-law, Margaret Longshaw, Cleveland, OH; two brothers-in-law, John Taylor and Julian Taylor, both of Cleveland, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 3, 2019
