Hancock Funeral Home, Inc. - Americus
427 South Lee Street
Americus, GA 31709
(229) 924-3645
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation at Hancock Funeral Home, Inc. - Americus
427 South Lee Street
Americus, GA 31709
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Andersonville National Historic Site
Rindall Ray Dunston


1943 - 2019
Rindall Ray Dunston Obituary
Rindall Ray Dunston passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at his home in Americus, Georgia.
Rindall was born in Alabama to the late Leonard Clinton and Queen Elizabeth Dunston. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Leonard M. Dunston, Billy Jean Dunston and Jerry Dunston; a sister, Peggy Boozer; and a nephew, Larry Boozer.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 51 years, Mamie G. Dunston of the home; two children, Lee Dunston (Sommer) of Tifton and Dee Dee Connell (Freeman) of Americus; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews; a special sister-in-law, June Dunston McKleroy; his beloved loyal dog, Kona; numerous Army friends; and friends that are considered family.
Funeral services are planned for noon Friday, August 16, from the committal pavilion at Andersonville National Historic Site. Chaplain Kurt Zander will officiate.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., Americus.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to a .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 15, 2019
