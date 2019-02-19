|
|
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Crestwood Cemetery for Rita Ann Wolfe, 64, of Gadsden, who passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Rita is survived by her sons, Dennis (Kim) Wolfe Jr. and Adam (Toni) Wolfe; and their father, Dennis Wolfe Sr.; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madison, Hayden, Gavin and Alyssa; and her mother, Wilma Jordan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Jordan; and her siblings, Connie, Rebecca, Jerry and Poochie.
Visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 19, 2019