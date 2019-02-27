Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Mrs. Rita Arlene Rozell passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Feb. 25, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.
Her family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Funeral service will be held at noon Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside service and interment will follow at Steele Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Mrs. Rozell was a longtime resident of Steele, where she was active in the local community center, and a member of Flow Church in Ashville. Rita was an animal lover (especially cats and dogs), a Camaro and VW enthusiast, and a longtime member of the YAF (keeping WWII planes flying). In her youth, she was a talented violin player, and later on she retired as a school bus driver after 20 years.
Rita leaves behind husband, Larry Wayne Rozell of Steele; sons, David Wayne Rozell of Salamanca, New York, and Steven Paul Rozell of Steele; daughters, Teresa Maye Rozell-Padrone of Cleburne, Texas, and Julie Elizabeth Rozell of Dahlonega, Georgia; mother, Loretta Name of Weldon, Iowa; sisters, Grace Elsberry of Des Moines, Iowa, Polly Welsch of Anaheim, California, and Josie Merick of Marion, Iowa; brothers, Randy Name of Weldon, Iowa, Robbie Name of Weldon, Iowa, and Ted Name of San Leandro, California.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2019
