Robbie Evelyn L. Parker, 89, of LaGrange, GA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Wellstar West Georgia Hospice.
Born in Keener, Alabama, on February 22, 1930, to Quimby and Annie Standifer Lewis, Robbie was raised in a close-knit, loving Christian home. Robbie earned an associate degree from Snead Junior College before marrying and moving to West Point, Georgia, in 1955 to start a family. The family later moved to LaGrange, where Robbie spent the rest of her life.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ at Northside in LaGrange. For many years, she was also active in the LaGrange Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. While still raising the younger of four children, at the age of 45 she returned to work as a librarian and resumed her studies. She received a master's degree from LaGrange College and taught at Rosemont Elementary School until her retirement. A history enthusiast, Robbie co-authored "Keener: A History," detailing the lives and tracing the genealogy of the people from her small hometown.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Aaron Lewis, Ray Lewis and Dewey Lewis; and sister, Ettie Mae Jordan.
She is survived by sister, Sue Hudgins of Attalla, Alabama; her children, David Parker and Sherry Callaway (Tommy) of LaGrange, Steve Parker (Mary Lynn) of Atlanta, and Kelly Parker of Brooklyn, New York; grandchildren, Steven Jones (Bliss) of Dalton, Niki Parker of Rossville, Alex Parker (Bre) of Alpharetta, John Parker of Athens, Jack Parker and Ben Parker of Atlanta, Allison McCay (Jon) of Franklin, and Brandon (Leslie) Jones and Gus Callaway (Mollie) of LaGrange; great-grandchildren, Parker Jones and Roman Jones of Dalton, Callum McCay and Waylon McCay of Franklin, and Taylor Jones, Cameron Jones, Wyatt Jones, Matthew Callaway and Mary Beth Callaway of LaGrange.
The visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the funeral home. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Striffler-Hamby Chapel with Brother Frank Lyons officiating. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. CST Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Keener, AL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Georgia Hospice or the in memory of Robbie Evelyn L. Parker.
Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.
Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 6, 2020