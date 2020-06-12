Funeral services for Mrs. Robbie Jean Douglas, 92, Boaz, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Pastors Nick Bayne and Jeff Lybrand will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30 until time of service. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons and Chase and Dylan Bolding.

Mrs. Douglas passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Floyd Douglas Jr.; parents, Gordon and Viola Street; sister, Janet Street; son, Larry Spurlock; and great-grandson, Matthew Liebl.

Left to cherish her memories are children, Judy Bruce (Aaron), William Spurlock (Judy), Gary Spurlock (Judy) and Jenny Spurlock; sister, Rose Weathington; brother, Ken Street (Macklyn); sisters-in-law, Shirley Douglas, Helen Smith; special niece, Kelly Hopper (Mike); grandchildren, Teresa Liebl (Randy), Michael Bruce (Stacy), Alecia Spurlock, Tommy Spurlock, Lori Sanders, Talana Ezekiel (Eric), Eric Spurlock, Jason Burroughs (Laura); 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Douglas graduated from Southside High School in 1946. She was employed by Baptist Memorial Hospital and later at Gadsden Regional Medical Center as a LPN. She was a longtime member of Mountainboro Baptist Church. She brought much joy and love to her family and friends, and that love was returned to her by many, especially her church family.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Courtney Lowe; 9th floor nurses at GRMC; and SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials can be made to the building fund at Mountainboro Bapist Church, c/o 2171 Mountainboro Road, Boaz, AL 35956.

Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing

