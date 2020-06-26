Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Home for Robbie Pearce Brock, 83, who went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family at home, on June 24, 2020. Lifelong friend, Brother Jimmy Bailey, will officiate. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Robbie Pearce was born July 5, 1936, in Etowah County, AL, to Alto Bud and Bernice Pearce. She had four sisters, one of which was her twin, and one brother. She married Van Luther Brock on March 7, 1956, and had two daughters, Nena and Vicki. She had one granddaughter, Katie, her angel doll, whom she loved dearly.

Robbie was a devoted Christian who rarely missed a day of church. She sang with the Reed Memorial Baptist Church trio, with Carolyn Whisenant and Joyce Bailey, for 50 years. Her church family meant the world to her. Her passions were her family, sewing, singing, shopping with her best friend Nancy (Elvela) Dollar, and making Christmas special for her family.

She never said goodbye to her most beloved family without saying, "I love you with all my heart and all that's within me," and she truly meant it. Robbie will be missed.

Robbie was preceded in death by her husband, Van Brock; her father, Bud Pearce; mothers, Bernice and Jewel Pearce; sisters, Geraldine Edmondson and Wanda Toon; and brother, Kenny Pearce.

She is survived by her daughters, Nena Campbell and Vicki Brock; granddaughter, Katherine Campbell (Broox Goza); sisters, Shirley Stevens and Phala Duncan (James); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her caregivers, Madge, Carla and Jana; and her hairdresser Charlotte Epperson for keeping her beautiful for many years.

The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store