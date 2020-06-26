Robbie Pearce Brock
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Home for Robbie Pearce Brock, 83, who went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family at home, on June 24, 2020. Lifelong friend, Brother Jimmy Bailey, will officiate. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Robbie Pearce was born July 5, 1936, in Etowah County, AL, to Alto Bud and Bernice Pearce. She had four sisters, one of which was her twin, and one brother. She married Van Luther Brock on March 7, 1956, and had two daughters, Nena and Vicki. She had one granddaughter, Katie, her angel doll, whom she loved dearly.
Robbie was a devoted Christian who rarely missed a day of church. She sang with the Reed Memorial Baptist Church trio, with Carolyn Whisenant and Joyce Bailey, for 50 years. Her church family meant the world to her. Her passions were her family, sewing, singing, shopping with her best friend Nancy (Elvela) Dollar, and making Christmas special for her family.
She never said goodbye to her most beloved family without saying, "I love you with all my heart and all that's within me," and she truly meant it. Robbie will be missed.
Robbie was preceded in death by her husband, Van Brock; her father, Bud Pearce; mothers, Bernice and Jewel Pearce; sisters, Geraldine Edmondson and Wanda Toon; and brother, Kenny Pearce.
She is survived by her daughters, Nena Campbell and Vicki Brock; granddaughter, Katherine Campbell (Broox Goza); sisters, Shirley Stevens and Phala Duncan (James); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to her caregivers, Madge, Carla and Jana; and her hairdresser Charlotte Epperson for keeping her beautiful for many years.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 25, 2020
Having recently experienced my mom passing, I know too well how the grief sets in. However, its time now to celebrate her beautiful life! I have fond memories of visiting Gran and will always remember that she never missed an opportunity to tell you that she loved you. She will definitely be missed!
Lisa
Friend
June 25, 2020
Nena and Vicki many suns have set since we were neighbors and childhood friends very sorry for the loss of your Mother. She was always very kind. Prayers for your family.
Diane Batey Graham
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved