Robbie Smith (Oden) Carnes
Robbie Smith (Oden) Carnes crossed over to Heaven on Saturday night after a brief illness. She was 91 years of age.
She raised her two "girls" and was a "second mother" to her two deceased sisters' children and their families. She was the matriarch, historian, and heart of this small family.
She, with her then husband, Lewis Oden, began Oden Piano Co., and later she worked at Belk, Alabama City and Crossville Banks. She was also an avid gardener, antique shopper, collector of violet-ware, and lover of hummingbirds.
She was a longtime active member of the Crossville First Baptist Church and a devout Christian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Dora Virginia Smith; her two sisters, Johnnie Cagle and her infant, Johnnette, and Tommie (Black) Ward and her son, Michael Black; as well as her grandson, Mark Coley. Robbie was preceded by her husbands, Olen Barksdale (the love of her life) and J.M. Carnes (Pawpaw).
She has two daughters, Sammye Oden Kok (Corstiaan Kok) and Terri Coley (Gary Coley); granddaughters, Brandy Ray Dinsmore Cobbs (Jerry Cobbs), Taylor Coley (William Morrison); and her beloved step-grandchildren, Chris Coley, Christy Coley Dodd, and William, Michael, and Stan Kok and their families. Her great-grandsons are Will and Jack Dinsmore, Carter Morrison; and granddaughter, Maddie Cooley.
She also leaves behind her beloved maternal niece and nephews, Shirley Cagle, Harry Cagle, and Joe Black and their families, Michael Black's children, as well as all the "Odens" with whom she remained very close and loved dearly.
Her Funeral Services will be at 1:30 Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Crossville Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Tarvin will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris Coley, Christian Coley, William Morrison, Brett Cooley, Will and Jack Dinsmore.
Crossville Memorial Chapel Directing

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Crossville Memorial Chapel
