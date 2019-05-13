|
Robena Coleman Jester, age 85, of Rainbow City, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019.
She and her husband Otis Jester were the founders of Rainbow City Auction. Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. Dr. Don Crosswhite will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Our Mother was preceded in death by: her loving husband of 51 years, Otis Jester; parents, James Corbett Coleman and Ruby Stinson Coleman; brother, R.C. and Victoria Coleman; and sisters, Margaret Knoop and Marie Deerman.
She is survived by her children: Tammy and Frank Roden, Victor Jester, Freeda and Jeff Overstreet, and stepson, David and Faye Jester; grandchildren, Summer Overstreet, Lauren Overstreet, Maegan and Matt Morello, Victoria and Daniel Smith, and Alexander Jester; great-grandchildren, Zander Morello and Owen Smith; brother, Harvey and Sue Coleman; special nephew, Johnny and Marilyn Jester.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Baker, Brett Watts, Jim Brannon, Daniel Brannon, Richard Dixon, Eric Roden, Eric McKinnley Roden, and Roger Johnson.
Special thanks to her physician Dr. Courtney Lowe and wife, Deb Lowe.
The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service in the chapel.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 13, 2019