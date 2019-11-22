|
|
Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Robert A. Childs, 78, of Attalla, will be held at noon Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Elder William McKinney officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL.
To offer condolences and read the full obituary, please visit our website at www.prestigememorialfh.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 22, 2019