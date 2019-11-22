Home

Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
Robert A. Childs

Robert A. Childs Obituary
Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Robert A. Childs, 78, of Attalla, will be held at noon Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Elder William McKinney officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL.
To offer condolences and read the full obituary, please visit our website at www.prestigememorialfh.com.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 22, 2019
