|
|
Funeral Service for Mr. Robert (Bob) A. Freeman, 88, of Gadsden, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel, with "Nephew" Jeff Gledhill officiating. Burial will follow the service in Moragne Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Freeman passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Betty J. Freeman; grandson, Dylan Walton; and his parents, Wallace and Ruth Freeman.
He is survived by his children, Gina Walton, Belinda (Thomas) Young, Jason (Pamela) Freeman; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one surviving sibling, Eloise Patterson; several sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.
Bob was a member of East Gadsden Church of Christ. He loved everything outdoors, gardening, yard work, and helping others. He was an employee of Allis-Chalmers/Siemens for 46 years. He was also a hospital volunteer at Gadsden Regional and served in the United States Navy. Bob loved his family and never missed the opportunity to help others.
Special thanks to caregivers Joan Reynolds, Tena Haney, Jeanne Shields, Libby Patterson, Rhona Laney, Teresa Hughes, Jeanne Richey and all the other caregivers who loved and helped Bob.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the "" for Alzheimer's research (BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_blank">support..org).
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 13, 2019