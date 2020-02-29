|
Funeral service for Mr. Robert Alan Hollingsworth, 66, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Brother Randy Hagan, Brother Jerry Tuck and Brother Roy Cordle officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Crestwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Sunday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Hollingsworth passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at UAB Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jana Marie Hollingsworth; grandparents, Ed and Gladys Hollingsworth and Broughton and Eura Smith.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Leslie Hollingsworth; children, Cari (Michael) Young and Jessica Lovelady (Josh) Carter; sister, Becky Hollingsworth; niece, Julie (Barry) Burnette; great-niece, Brianna Thomason; close friends: Randy Hagan; Jerry, Kathy and Mandy Tuck; and Steve (Sharon) Brewster.
Mr. Hollingsworth was a graduate of Gadsden High School. He had a two-year degree as an X-Ray Technician that he received from Gadsden State. He worked for HealthSouth, Brookwood Hospital and retired from GE Health Care. He was Vice President of Snellgrove Civitan Center. He loved antique cars, and loved to cook at Celebrate Recovery at Wills Creek and Cornerstone Churches.
Pallbearers will be Lanny Handy, Steve Brewster, Wayne East, Rick Fancher, Nick Johnson and Michael Young.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snellgrove Civitan Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 29, 2020