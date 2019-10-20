|
March 2, 1967–Oct. 11, 2019
Robert C. "Bobby" Bugg passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by his family and friends.
Bobby was a native of Gadsden, graduating from Gadsden High School in 1985. He was Senior Class Vice President, Editor of the Magnavox, Captain of the Tennis Team his senior year, competing in first position all four years. He was also in the Beta Club, Key Club, and a Senior Notable.
Bobby graduated from Huntingdon College in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He competed on the tennis team and was a member of Kappa Sigma: Mu Beta Chapter. After earning his bachelor's degree, he attended the University of Alabama, completing his M.B.A. in 1991.
He began his long career in the financial sector with AmSouth Bank. In 1994, he moved to Sarasota, Florida, to work for SunTrust Bank. He moved to Dallas, opening up his own firm in 2007, with a dear friend and colleague, Neal Scott. Bobby and Neal founded Brookmont Capital Management, with Bobby serving as Managing Member, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. He was proud to be a Chartered Financial Analyst as well.
Bobby was an avid Alabama fan, dog lover and car enthusiast. He was loyal and kind, and generous to a fault. He loved his hometown and was a tenacious historian as well.
Bobby was predeceased by his father, Clarence T. Bugg Jr.; as well as his paternal grandparents, Iva Todd and Clarence Turner Bugg Sr.; and his maternal grandparents, I.B. and Clarence Russell Scruggs.
He is survived by his mother, Marlyn Scruggs Bugg; sister, Beverly Bugg (Richard) Phillips; aunt, Peggy Scruggs Palmiter; several cousins; and his beloved Golden Retriever, Rebel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in the name of Robert C. Bugg to Alabama Public Television or Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center in Gadsden.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is announcing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 20, 2019