Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Rainbow Community Church (2701 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906), for Robert "Bob" Campbell Jr., 75, of Gadsden, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Pastor Will Hughes will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Bob served in the United States Army from 1961-1964. He was a member of Rainbow Community Church. All through his life, he ministered to others with his gift of song and music. He was an avid Alabama football fan and loved to golf.
He was preceded in death by his twin infant daughters, Laura and Alisa Campbell; parents, Robert Bethel Campbell Sr. and Miriam Campbell; and sisters, Patricia Brown and Rozella Hughes.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Campbell; daughter, Kelli Campbell (Jarick) Rager; grandchildren, Autumn, Jillian and Canaan Rager; stepchildren, Constance Marshall, Andrea Rottler, Steven Kalemba, Michelle Byers; 10 step-grandchildren; sister, Cannell Cooper; brother, Gerald Campbell; brother-in-law and lifelong friend, B.J. Freeman; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the (www.cancer.org). The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Gadsden Regional Medical Center MICU staff. Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 14, 2019