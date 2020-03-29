|
|
Alabama native Robert Carl Turner, 68, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, while traveling in India with his wife, Sarah.
His body was cremated in India.
Robert's father, Leroy Turner, was in the Air Force, and the family lived in Alabama, Alaska, Georgia and Mississippi. Robert's parents grew up in the Gadsden area.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sarah; mother, Ruth Ellen Downs Turner; sister, Brenda Kostelak; brothers, Allen, Michael and Miles Turner; uncle, Larry Turner, of Boaz.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 29, 2020