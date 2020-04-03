Home

Robert Daniel "Buddy" Naugher Jr.

Robert Daniel "Buddy" Naugher Jr. Obituary
Mr. Robert Daniel "Buddy" Naugher Jr., 78, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Naugher served 34 years in the Alabama Army National Guard, where he retired as a CW4. He also retired from Uniroyal Tire Company with 25 years of service. After retirement, he lived in Gulf Shores, where he worked with Young's Realty and where he and his wife co-owned Carousel Ice Cream Parlor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Estelle Naugher; and his brother, Jimmy Naugher.
Mr. Naugher is survived by his wife of 58 years, Toni Naugher; two sons, Butch Naugher (Staci) of Gadsden and Alan Brian Naugher (Vicki) of Guntersville; and six grandchildren, Kendall, Andrew, AnnaGrace, Abigail, T.J. and Alli.
Memorial services will be announced at a future date.
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2020
