Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Robert E. McElroy


Robert E. McElroy Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Village Chapel for Robert E. McElroy, 74, of Attalla, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Pastor Anthony Copeland will officiate. Burial will follow in Williams Southside Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Robert was born Oct. 15, 1944, in Gadsden. He served in the US Army for six years and was a Vietnam veteran. He was preceded in death by grandson, Nichols "Nick" Wooten; parents, Jewel and Leander June McElroy; siblings, Roger McElroy, Elizabeth McElroy, Robert Lee Miles, Donny Pollard, James McElroy, Lawrence McElroy and Joseph McElroy; and stepmother, Agnes McElroy.
Mr. McElroy is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda McElroy; sons, Steve (Amanda) McElroy, Rob (Tammy) McElroy, Eric (Cindy) McElroy; daughter, Shawnda McElroy Wooten; grandchildren, Brent (Jenny) Wooten, Cody and Zack McElroy, Chase and Candace McElroy; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Ethan and Trenton Wooten; brothers, Dallas (Norma) McElroy, Johnny McElroy, John McElroy; sisters, Diane McElroy, and Phyllis McElroy.
Pallbearers will be Brent Wooten, Cody McElroy, Malcolm Bowen, Curtis Renfroe, Nelson Childress, and Ken Hopkins.
Dale Stephens will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 28, 2019
