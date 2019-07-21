|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Robert Ester Vee Hutt, 82, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Rev. Tommy Hutt and Rev. Allen Ragan will officiate. Burial will follow in Rainbow Memorial Park. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Sims Chapel Church. He loved the Lord and enjoyed singing at church, and spending time with family. He also enjoyed gardening, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Edgar and Linnie Vesine Hutt; wife, Ollie Jo Hutt; brothers, Floyd Hutt, Bufford Hutt; sister, Linnie Faye Moore.
He is survived by his children, Jimmy (Sherry) Hutt, Dale Hutt, Brenda (Craig) Chandler; grandchildren, Brandon Hutt, Lindsey Jones, Megan Hayes, BreAnna Chapman, Jason Morris, Tiffany Stover, Eric Chandler, Savannah Loggins, and Shelby Lowery; great-grandchildren, Christian Hutt, Jaxson Hutt, Shelby Robertson, Skylar Robertson, Karlee Chandler, Mason Chandler, Kendall Chandler, and Scarrlette Chandler.
Pallbearers will be David Clough, Allen Jones, Eric Chandler, Brandon Lett, Jason Morris, and Mike Hilton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Tate and Robert Hannah.
Special thanks to Kindred Home Health and Hospice, and Coosa Valley Nursing Home.
The family will receive friends Monday evening at the funeral home from 6 to 8.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 21, 2019