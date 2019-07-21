Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ester Vee Hutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Ester Vee Hutt Obituary
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Robert Ester Vee Hutt, 82, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Rev. Tommy Hutt and Rev. Allen Ragan will officiate. Burial will follow in Rainbow Memorial Park. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Sims Chapel Church. He loved the Lord and enjoyed singing at church, and spending time with family. He also enjoyed gardening, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Edgar and Linnie Vesine Hutt; wife, Ollie Jo Hutt; brothers, Floyd Hutt, Bufford Hutt; sister, Linnie Faye Moore.
He is survived by his children, Jimmy (Sherry) Hutt, Dale Hutt, Brenda (Craig) Chandler; grandchildren, Brandon Hutt, Lindsey Jones, Megan Hayes, BreAnna Chapman, Jason Morris, Tiffany Stover, Eric Chandler, Savannah Loggins, and Shelby Lowery; great-grandchildren, Christian Hutt, Jaxson Hutt, Shelby Robertson, Skylar Robertson, Karlee Chandler, Mason Chandler, Kendall Chandler, and Scarrlette Chandler.
Pallbearers will be David Clough, Allen Jones, Eric Chandler, Brandon Lett, Jason Morris, and Mike Hilton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Tate and Robert Hannah.
Special thanks to Kindred Home Health and Hospice, and Coosa Valley Nursing Home.
The family will receive friends Monday evening at the funeral home from 6 to 8.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now