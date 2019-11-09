|
|
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, for Robert "Norris" Evans at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Norris was preceded in death by parents Robert Lee Evans and Winnie Matilda Evans and brother, Rayford Evans.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Bobbie (Haynie) Evans; sons, Danny and Kevin; daughter, Kelly (Evans) Mayo; grandkids Ryan, Kathryn, Scott and Grant Evans and Kaci Thomason; great grandkids, Gage, Jaxson, Harley, Koen and Rowan.
Mr. Evans graduated from Etowah High School in 1952 and a member of the state championship team of 1950. He also served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a truck driver for over 30 years without a single accident. Besides his family, his two great loves were Alabama football and gospel music. He sang with the Joymasters and the Gadsden Gospelaires.
Pallbearers will be Ryan, Scott and Grant Evans, Paul and Robert Smith, Dale Pruitt, Stanley Hamby and Barry Brown.
Special thanks to special friends Pinky Walker and Faye Chandler and his breakfast buddies at Jack's.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 9, 2019