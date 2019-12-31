|
Robert Frank Brooks of Keener, AL, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Muriel Brooks; and his sister, Catherine Brooks Nelson.
Robert spent his career as a teacher and a coach in Oneonta, AL, Sardis, AL, Haleyville, AL and retired from Fort Payne High School in 1991.
Robert leaves behind his beautiful wife of 59 years, Jan Adams Brooks; sons, Richy (Debbie) of Auburn, AL, and Robin of Keener, AL; as well as 3 grandsons, Caleb, Connor and Cade Brooks; a brother, Clarence Brooks (Dottie) of Birmingham, AL; an uncle, Dr. James Temple of Dadeville, AL; one brother-in-law, Harold Bailey of Duck Springs, AL; and one sister-in-law, Edna Russell of Attalla, AL.
A memorial service will take place at noon Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Home in Attalla, AL, with visitation two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Alabama Baptist Children's Home, www.alabamachild.org.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sandra Carpenter at Gadsden Regional Hospital for her care.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 31, 2019