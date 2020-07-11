Robert "Wayne" Gibbons, 82, of Oneonta, AL, passed away on July 8, 2020.

His memberships were with First Baptist Church of Oneonta, Gideons International and Auburn Alumni Association.

Survivors include his children, Ronald Gibbons (Brenda), Charles Gibbons, Sara Hester and Janna NeSmith (Chris); mother, Myrtle Gibbons; seven grandsons; two great-grandchildren; three sisters; and one sister-in-law.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Lemley Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, from the First Baptist Church of Oneonta. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International Blount County Chapter.

Lemley Funeral Home directing.

