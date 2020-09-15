Robert Gores Jr., 78, of Boaz, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

His Funeral Service was at 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Forrest Home Cemetery with Rev. Frederick Dixson-Whitt officiating.

Pallbearers were Dusty Adams, Gary Clanton, Jeffery Snead, Blake Wright, Sean Wright and Teddy Sims. Visitation was 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. Monday before the service.

Mr. Gores is survived by his wife, Diane Gores; daughters, Cherry Clanton (Gary), Becky Button; sons, Robert Travis Gores (Laura), Ronnie Gores; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Susie Crews, Ann Gores.

He was preceded in death by his son, Cebastian Lowery; father, Robert Gores Sr.; and mother, Mildred Lewis.

Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store