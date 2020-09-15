1/
Robert Gores Jr.
Robert Gores Jr., 78, of Boaz, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
His Funeral Service was at 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Forrest Home Cemetery with Rev. Frederick Dixson-Whitt officiating.
Pallbearers were Dusty Adams, Gary Clanton, Jeffery Snead, Blake Wright, Sean Wright and Teddy Sims. Visitation was 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. Monday before the service.
Mr. Gores is survived by his wife, Diane Gores; daughters, Cherry Clanton (Gary), Becky Button; sons, Robert Travis Gores (Laura), Ronnie Gores; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Susie Crews, Ann Gores.
He was preceded in death by his son, Cebastian Lowery; father, Robert Gores Sr.; and mother, Mildred Lewis.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
