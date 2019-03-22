Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Robert J. Moske Obituary
A memorial service will be held at noon Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church for Robert J. Moske, age 47, of Rainbow City, who passed away March 19, 2019. Father Jose Chacko will officiate. Entombment will follow at St. James Catholic Church. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Moske was employed by Inteva Products, where he served as Union Vice President for the past year.
He is survived by his parents, Ronald J. and Kathleen M. Moske; sister, Sue Moske; and niece, Jordan Mabrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Catholic School.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to GRMC 8th floor nursing staff, Sharon Mabrey and Southern Care Hospice.
The family will receive friends Monday at St. James Catholic Church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 22, 2019
