Robert James Moore, age 65, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Forrest Cemetery. Rev. Larry Fuhrman will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Bob excelled in painting, sculpting, and became a master woodworker after attending Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, FL. He mastered his artistic abilities while living in New Orleans and on the Island of Molokai in Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Moore.
He is survived by his mother, Ava Nelle Moore; sisters, Kay Moore and Ann Moore; and several cousins; as well as many friends across the globe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338.
Special thanks to Dr. Michael J. Naughton, Randy Gilliland, Jonathan Gladden, and the staff of 7th Tower at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 16, 2019