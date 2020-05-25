Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thankful Baptist Church
Piedmont, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Thankful Baptist Church,
Piedmont, AL
View Map
Robert L. Jackson Obituary
Mr. Robert L. Jackson, 43, of Jacksonville, AL, passed away on May 20, 2020.
Robert is survived by his mother, Vicky Jackson; significant other, Stephanie Freeman; children, Jay Jackson, Jamecia Jackson, Exavyer Jackson and Mackinley Smith; sisters, Tammy and Tara Jackson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Thankful Baptist Church, Piedmont, AL. Eulogist: Reverend Charlie Parker. Interment in Memory Gardens, Piedmont.
Visitation: noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at Thankful Baptist Church.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 25, 2020
