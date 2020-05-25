|
|
Mr. Robert L. Jackson, 43, of Jacksonville, AL, passed away on May 20, 2020.
Robert is survived by his mother, Vicky Jackson; significant other, Stephanie Freeman; children, Jay Jackson, Jamecia Jackson, Exavyer Jackson and Mackinley Smith; sisters, Tammy and Tara Jackson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Thankful Baptist Church, Piedmont, AL. Eulogist: Reverend Charlie Parker. Interment in Memory Gardens, Piedmont.
Visitation: noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at Thankful Baptist Church.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 25, 2020