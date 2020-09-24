1/1
Robert L. Ragan
Robert L. Ragan, age 85, went to be with the Lord and Savior on September 21st at his residence.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 24th, at Black Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Jeremy Williams, Rev. Gerald Foster and Rev. Ivan Meeks officiating. Burial followed in Black Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Black Creek Baptist Church.
Pallbearers included Todd Glenn, Heath Glenn, Dylan Brooks, Jason Brooks, Michael Glenn and Tim Beasley. Honorary pallbearers were Gaven Glenn and Connor Jordan.
Survivors include son, Kenneth (Sherrie) Ragan of Gadsden; daughters, Deborah (Michael) Glenn of Gadsden and Beckie (Jason) Brooks of Southside; grandchildren, Heath (Aimee) Glenn, Todd (Benita) Glenn, Jennifer Glenn, Kendra (Kyle) Jordan, Kaylan (Blake) Perry, Dylan and Jasie Brooks; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Dean Daugherty; sister-in-law, Caroline Dixon and Ruby Bobo; special friends, Norman and Betty Jones.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Ragan; siblings, Irene Ashley, Willa May Blackwell and Gene Ragan.
Mr. Ragan was a native of Etowah County for 85 years and the son of the late Herman and Vesta Ragan. He was the owner of R.L. Ragan Motors in Gadsden for 45 years and attended Black Creek Baptist Church.
The family would like to give special thanks to Kindred Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
