Robert Lee Bramblett
Robert Lee Bramblett passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. The family will hold a memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Dwight Baptist Church. Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory providing services.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Buna Bramblett; father, Eugene Bramblett; sister, Mary Lou Hanson; and brothers, Jack, Joe, Troy and Jimmy.
If you asked him what he was most proud of, he would tell you that he was fortunate enough to have a loving wife, Pat, of 58 years; three sons, Bobby (Pam), Michael (Lugenia) and Brian (Lynn); along with six grandchildren, Brittany (Jeremy) Handley, Heather Bramblett, Savanah (Josh) Martin, Paige Bramblett, Matthew Bramblett, Natalee Bramblett; and great-grandsons, Jac and Charlie Handley; and his sisters, Buna "Tootsie" Bramblett and Thelma Cleland.
He worked for Georgia Power as a millwright and served the City of Gadsden, in Parks and Recreation, for 23 years. He enjoyed anything mechanical.
His love for his family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was evident by the smile on his face when they walked through the door to visit him.
He was blessed to have many friends throughout the years. He was very altruistic and would help anyone in need. He will be truly missed by his family.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Dwight Baptist Church, or the church or charity of your choice.
Special thanks for all the people who cared for Robert from Encompass Hospice and Theresa Swindall.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
