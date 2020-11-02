Robert Lee "Bob" DuckettFuneral service for Mr. Robert Lee "Bob" Duckett, 95, of Hokes Bluff will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Rev. Darrell Brown officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Crestwood Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.Mr. Duckett passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Rainbow City. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Shelia Duckett and Vickie Higdon; and five brothers and sisters.Left to cherish Mr. Duckett's memory are his wife of 72 years, Jewell Duckett of Hokes Bluff; his son, Kenny Lee (Rita) Duckett of Owens Cross Roads; five grandchildren, Chris (Tara) Duckett of New Hope, Marty Richards of Fayetteville, TN, Kenny, Jr. Duckett of Huntsville, Vincent Higdon of Hokes Bluff, and Chad Higdon of Hokes Bluff; three great-grandchildren, Maranda Richards of Fayetteville, TN, Kristen (Chaz) Jones of Arab, and Kara (Donovan) Williams of New Hope; one great-great-grandchild, Addison Jones; and several nieces and nephews.Mr. Duckett was a devoted Christian man, who faithfully attended Calvary Baptist Church in East Gadsden. He was known to be a helping hand throughout the church, volunteering his time in many ways. Mr. Duckett enjoyed delivering food with Meals on Wheels and being a part of several church committees throughout the years. He was a dedicated husband, a loving father, and an excellent grandfather. Mr. Duckett served his country for four years during WWII, in the US Navy. He retired after 42 years from Goodyear Tire and Rubber and then went on to drive tour buses for many years, which he thoroughly enjoyed. In his spare time, Mr. Duckett loved watching Alabama football and was their biggest fan! Mr. Duckett will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.Online condolences may be left to the family at:Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home"Our Family Serving Your Family"