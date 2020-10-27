Robert Lee Galloway, Jr.
Gadsden - Robert Lee Galloway, Jr., known to family as R.L., Bob, and Pappa Bob, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 96.
Mr. Galloway was the youngest of eleven children born to Sussy and Robert Lee Galloway, Sr. He grew up in Gallant, Alabama and married Mary Sue Silvey, of Altoona, AL. His wife preceded him in death.
He served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II on the Pacific Island of Iwo Jima, and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal (injured in action).
Mr. Galloway was a longtime resident of Gadsden and worked for the Heating and Air Company, Engineering Sales for many years.
He also was known to be an avid golfer for over 50 years. His "claim to fame" was 5 "Holes in one" on the Attalla Country Club Golf Course.
Mr. Galloway is survived by three children; son, Robert Michael Galloway and daughter-in-law, Myra Satterfield Galloway. Also, daughter, Kathy Diane Galloway Cash and son, Ricky Dale Galloway and daughter-in-law, Sandy Dunnington Galloway; also surviving are six grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren, as well as, a few nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church Gallant Cemetery with Rev. Noel Vice officiating.
There will be no visitation.
The family would like to express their appreciation the doctors, nurses, and staff of Col. Robert L. Howard Veteran's Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to any favorite charity.
Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com