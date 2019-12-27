|
Robert Leon "Rooster" Walker, born April 29, 1944 (age 75), walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019.
Robert leaves his loving wife, Carolyn (Golden) Walker, of 35 years; his sons, Daron Walker (Jamie), Darel Walker (Amy), Steve Tate, Jim Tate and John Tate (Marcia); eight grandchildren, Garrett (Megan), Abby, Jacob (Jordan), Madison (Kyle), Noah, Mikaila, Jordan and Elizabeth; great-grandchild, Lily; brothers, Lavert (Janie) and Donald (Sheila); as well as many nephews and nieces.
Born and raised in Etowah County, the son of Forman and Lillie (Simmons) Walker, he was the youngest of seven boys. He was preceded in death by his parents and four of his brothers, Bennie, Leslie, Verbon and Marston.
He was a graduate of Etowah High School and served Etowah County as a Deputy Sheriff, Investigator and Chief Business License Inspector before retiring in 1997. Robert was awarded the Etowah County Law Enforcement Officer of the year in 1986.
Robert always had a great sense of humor, loved to crack jokes and cut up often. We will cherish the stories he loved to share about his life. He continued to lighten the mood and make everyone smile through his humor even in his recent struggles.
The greatest thing in this life is to love and be loved. Robert fiercely loved his Lord and Savior, wife and family, his beloved dog Drew, loved his church family, friends, and everyone he met. Everyone who knew Robert loved him, and he will be greatly missed.
Robert received excellent care over the last four and a half weeks of his life, and our family will be forever grateful. Our entire family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Robert's doctors, nurses, hospice, and the entire staff of St. Vincent's Hospital for their constant support, compassion and kindness.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Rev. Clay Spears officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel directing. The family will receive visitors from 4-6 p.m. Friday. There will be a public graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 10770 Gallant Road, Gallant, AL 35972.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 27, 2019