Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Collier-Butler Chapel for Mr. Robert Levern Holmes, 90, of Glencoe, who passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The Rev. Thom Harrison will officiate. Interment will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
At the age of 17, Robert joined the U.S. Army Air Force and served in Japan. He married his wife of 68 years after discharge from the military. He became a journeyman brick mason and traveled the Southeast supervising the construction of hospitals, civic centers, schools and military barracks. After retirement, he spent many happy days gardening, tending chickens, mowing grass, cooking delicious barbecue and watching his daily cowboy shows.
Mr. Holmes is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil S. and Vicie Holmes; son, Robert Cecil Holmes; brothers, Arvel Holmes and Euhl "Gus" Holmes.
Survivors include his spouse, Betty Roberta Holmes; son, David (Trena) Holmes; daughter, Robbie (Guy) Ross; sister, Glenda Arther; grandchildren, Joshua (Kim) Holmes, Farrah (Justin) Hayes, Holli (Brandon) Patterson, Jennifer (Chad) Strawn, Julie (David) Malamud, Anthony Holmes, Jamie Morris, John (Emmie) Broome; numerous great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and chosen daughter, Ivela Mordecai.
Pallbearers will be Robert's grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Colonel Mark Pentecost, Junior "Bugg" Nabors, Larry Ingram and many other friends, devoted pets Buddy and Larry, and the "Mull Sisters" Jenny Brown and Wanda Parr.
The family requests no flowers and that memorials be made in Robert's name to North Glencoe Baptist Church Building Fund. (1119 Chastain Blvd, Gadsden, AL 35903)
The family would like to express a very special thanks to the staff of Alacare Hospice, especially Jennifer Moody for her devoted care.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from noon until the hour of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 15, 2019