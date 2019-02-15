Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
For more information about
Robert Holmes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Levern Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Levern Holmes Obituary
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Collier-Butler Chapel for Mr. Robert Levern Holmes, 90, of Glencoe, who passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The Rev. Thom Harrison will officiate. Interment will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
At the age of 17, Robert joined the U.S. Army Air Force and served in Japan. He married his wife of 68 years after discharge from the military. He became a journeyman brick mason and traveled the Southeast supervising the construction of hospitals, civic centers, schools and military barracks. After retirement, he spent many happy days gardening, tending chickens, mowing grass, cooking delicious barbecue and watching his daily cowboy shows.
Mr. Holmes is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil S. and Vicie Holmes; son, Robert Cecil Holmes; brothers, Arvel Holmes and Euhl "Gus" Holmes.
Survivors include his spouse, Betty Roberta Holmes; son, David (Trena) Holmes; daughter, Robbie (Guy) Ross; sister, Glenda Arther; grandchildren, Joshua (Kim) Holmes, Farrah (Justin) Hayes, Holli (Brandon) Patterson, Jennifer (Chad) Strawn, Julie (David) Malamud, Anthony Holmes, Jamie Morris, John (Emmie) Broome; numerous great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and chosen daughter, Ivela Mordecai.
Pallbearers will be Robert's grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Colonel Mark Pentecost, Junior "Bugg" Nabors, Larry Ingram and many other friends, devoted pets Buddy and Larry, and the "Mull Sisters" Jenny Brown and Wanda Parr.
The family requests no flowers and that memorials be made in Robert's name to North Glencoe Baptist Church Building Fund. (1119 Chastain Blvd, Gadsden, AL 35903)
The family would like to express a very special thanks to the staff of Alacare Hospice, especially Jennifer Moody for her devoted care.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from noon until the hour of service.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now