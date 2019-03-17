|
|
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. at Forrest Cemetery on Monday for Mr. Robert McClure, 92, of Rainbow City. Rev. Sherill Clontz will be presiding over the service. Mr. McClure passed away in the early morning hours on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Mr. McClure was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He graduated from Tulane University. Robert was in the Navy during World War II.
Bob worked for Exxon Oil Company until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling and had visited all the United States and many foreign countries.
Mr. McClure moved from New Orleans to Waveland, Mississippi where he was very active in the American Legion.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Marion McClure and father, Robert Irving McClure Sr. and his beloved grandmother, Elizabeth Prichard.
He was an only child. He moved to Rainbow City with his "chosen brother", Lawrence Freeman. He came to be known as "Uncle Bob" to many of Lawrence's nieces and nephews.
Bob was a very thoughtful and caring man. Even though he had many health problems, he would always ask how others were doing.
"Uncle Bob" was ready to leave his earthly bonds, and join those who had gone before him. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Morgan Funeral Chapel is announcing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 17, 2019