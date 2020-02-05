|
Robert Michael "Moose" Holderfield, 68, of Attalla, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Harold Coe officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Mike "Moose" Holderfield retired from Watts Construction in 2015. He loved to hunt, fish and garden. Mike was a 1970 graduate of Etowah High School and was an All-Star Tackle. He was a loving husband, daddy, granddad, brother and uncle. He loved his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis Leon and Nell Jo Holderfield; grandparents, Rev. Chelsie Clayton and Lillie Odell Holderfield and Elbert and Tera Pearce.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cindy Holderfield; and his children, Chad and Chelsea Holderfield, Chris (Michelle) Holderfield; brothers, David (Jean) Holderfield, Alan (Andrea) Holderfield, Phillip (Terri) Holderfield; sister, Phyllis (Mike) Robertson; mother-in-law, Sue (the late Ray) Ashely; mother and father-in-law, Bobby and Martha McDonald; sister-in-law, Pam (Robert) Gaither; grandchildren, Dalton and Tyler Holderfield; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Wes, Alayna, Lydia, Nick, Katie, Alex, Brad, Amanda, Michelle; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be "School House Hunting Club" members and special friends Danny Wrinkles, Steve Wise, Tom Hayes, Ron Warwick, Earl Duke and Billy Blue.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for his children's trust fund.
Mike will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to get to know him. We will miss you Moose! Thank you for all the memories!
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 5, 2020