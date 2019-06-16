Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service-Etowah Chapel
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL
Robert Price, 71, Gadsden, passed Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
He is survived by two children, Stephaine (Kendrick) Sandridge, Jeffery (Patrice) Price; three sisters, Rosie Lee Rice, Gloria Price, Patricia Price Lawson; a host of other family; and many dear friends.
Celebration of life services will be at noon Monday at Adams-Buggs Funeral Service- Etowah Chapel. Pastor Ivan Cattling Sr. is officiating. Internment will follow at Owens Memorial Park, Turkeytown.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 16, 2019
