Robert Price, 71, Gadsden, passed Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
He is survived by two children, Stephaine (Kendrick) Sandridge, Jeffery (Patrice) Price; three sisters, Rosie Lee Rice, Gloria Price, Patricia Price Lawson; a host of other family; and many dear friends.
Celebration of life services will be at noon Monday at Adams-Buggs Funeral Service- Etowah Chapel. Pastor Ivan Cattling Sr. is officiating. Internment will follow at Owens Memorial Park, Turkeytown.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 16, 2019