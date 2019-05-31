|
|
Robert Richard Misko, age 79, went to his Heavenly home on May 28, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. James Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, May 31. Father Jose Chacko and Father Marcus Voss will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Bernard Abbey. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, Bob made a career as a retail manager with Kmart Corporation, formerly SS Kresge Co., and got a degree from the Detroit Institute of Technology. He and his family moved to Gadsden, AL, in 1990 after his retirement, and he began work at Tyson and then Dollar Tree. After his second retirement, he was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Hospice and the Knights of Columbus.
Bob was an avid fisherman and hunter his entire life. He learned and developed his passion from his father and shared this passion with his sons and grandsons. A yearly pheasant hunting trip to South Dakota brought the family together with friend and guide, Gary Allen, and brought much joy, laughter and lifelong memories for those involved.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Jean Bikos Misko; and his sons, Craig Misko and Matthew Misko.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann "Molly" Misko; sons, Curt Misko (Martha), Mark Cheek (Maria), Christopher Shade (Paige) and Samuel Misko (Blair); daughters, Cynthia Misko, Celeste Misko (Jodie), Julie Rietze (Alan), Mary Barbee; and daughter-in-law Cori Misko. He is also survived by a brother, James Misko (Lee) of Michigan; and sister, Barbara Nowak (Ron) of Florida. Bob has 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Knights of Columbus will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons.
The family has requested memorials to Habitat for Humanity or St. James School.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the care given to Bob.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Misko family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 31, 2019