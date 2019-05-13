Home

Robert Seldon Fowler Obituary
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Robert Seldon Fowler, age 85, of Southside, who died Friday. Brother Roger Collins will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Fowler loved God and family almost to the point of worship, especially the grandsons. He collected several vintage automobiles, but Fords and only Fords. He served as a mechanic in The United States Air Force, worked at Goodyear for over 19 years and then started his own trucking business contracting with the United States Postal Service. He was a loving family man and friend and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by son, Robert Bruce Fowler; and parents, Elmer and Alma Fowler.
He is survived by wife, Tran Fowler; son, Geoff (Deborah) Fowler; grandsons, Jared and Jason; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 13, 2019
