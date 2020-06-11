Robert Stevenson Newcomb, 36, of Pell City, passed away on June 2, 2020, in Tarrant, AL.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at North Glencoe Baptist Church in Glencoe, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Celebrate Recovery to help those struggling with addiction.

Steve was born in Gadsden to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dixon Newcomb Jr. on October 4, 1983. He attended Ashville High School and went on to earn his associate degree from Gadsden State. Steve also served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He will forever be remembered in the hearts and minds of his family and friends as a man of God and friend to all. Steve was always the first to lend a helping hand to anyone in need or lift a spirit with a witty comment and a smile that could light up a room.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Newcomb Jr.; paternal grandparents, Robert D. and Viola Newcomb; maternal grandfather, N.H. Morton.

Steve is survived by his mother and stepfather, Cathy Morton Byrd and Pete Byrd; grandmother, Grace Morton; sister, Amanda Rayburn (Austin); brother, Jason Helms; his fiancée, Rebecca Webster, and bonus children: Kaitlyn, Tristan, Landan and Prestan; nieces, Alyssa, Arabella, Serenity, Annabel; nephews, Justin, Ethan; along with his aunts, uncles and cousins.

